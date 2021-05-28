Lincoln
May 28, 2021 1.09 pm

The Lincolnite tries: Blyton Ice Cream opens in Lincoln with over 70 flavours

Yummy! Plenty to try!
The family behind Blyton Ice Cream outside their new shop in Lincoln, which opened on May 28, 2021. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Blyton Ice Cream opened a new shop on Lincoln High Street on Friday morning and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Mary Cook, who co-founded the business in 1985 with her husband Warwick, cut the ribbon to officially open the firm’s fourth shop in Lincolnshire at 10am on Friday, May 28. It is located next to Carousel in the unit formerly occupied by HW Franklin.

The Lincoln shop will serve a total of over 70 flavours with different ones being rotated each week. The flavours included classics such as vanilla, strawberry and chocolate, as well as Eton mess, sticky toffee pudding, creme egg, candy floss, and the newest addition of caramel chocolate pretzel.

Blyton Ice Cream director George Cook with his daughter Marley, who was the first customer at the firm’s new Lincoln shop. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Over 70 flavours of ice cream to choose from. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are vegan and dairy free ice creams (chocolate and strawberry) and dairy free sorbets (lemon and raspberry). There are also sugar free options of vanilla and hazelnut.

In addition to ice creams, the shop will also sell sundaes, crepes, waffles and milkshakes, with customers able to eat in or take away.

Munchie boxes can also be purchased for £12.99, which contain four flavours of ice cream of your choice, a crepe, waffle, cookie, brownies and donuts.

Inside Blyton Ice Cream’s new Lincoln shop. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

One of the shop’s many milkshakes and the munchie box plated up. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Different ice cream flavours will be rotated to choose from each week. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The family-run business was established by Warwick and Mary Cook in 1985 when the couple opened a shop in Blyton near Gainsborough. Warwick sadly passed away in 2017, but the family has since launched two further shops – Brigg in 2018 and Scunthorpe in 2019.

After cutting the ribbon to officially open the shop, Mary told The Lincolnite: “It’s great. The family have done so well and I am so proud of them all. Their grandpa would be proud too.”

Co-founder Mary Cook proudly holding her granddaughter Marley outside the new Lincoln shop. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

George Cook and his aunt Alison Hughes are both directors at Blyton Ice Cream, while Mary still helps with the business.

George’s brother Henry is the Production Manager, while their cousin Sophie Hughes is the Area Manager for Blyton and Lincoln.

Sophie Hughes, Area Manager for the shops in Lincoln and Blyton, making an ice cream on the shop’s opening day on May 28. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Sophie said: “We put a lot of hard work into a small space of time and it’s good to be open and it will be nice to see new customers.”

George added: “It has taken a lot of hard work to get it open and it is great that we are now able to welcome customers inside to see what we have to offer.”

Yummy! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Family and staff outside at the opening of Blyton Ice Cream’s new shop on Lincoln High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Blyton Ice Cream’s Lincoln shop is located on the High Street next to Carousel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincoln shop will be open every day between 11am and 10pm. It will also offer its own delivery service, as well as launching on Deliveroo and Just Eat.

The new shop has created around six to seven new jobs, including for delivery drivers.

