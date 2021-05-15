Lincoln
May 15, 2021 10.04 am

The results are in: Lincolnshire’s favourite Lincoln IMP Trail sculptures

And the winner is…

The Lincoln imps will be out across the city this summer. | Photo: Lincoln BIG

Over the last few weeks The Lincolnite readers have been voting for their favourite IMP from this year’s trail and the results are in.

With almost 25,000 votes for the 31 IMPs, the winner — by over 700 votes — is the Steam Explorer by artist Rosie Ablewhite, sponsored by Jacksons Workwear Rental, with a total of 4,443 votes.

Following closely behind was Majestic by Lizzy Mason, sponsored by Saul Fairholm, and Girls Can by Rosie Ablewhite, sponsored by Girlguiding in Lincolnshire with 3,654 and 3,328 votes respectively.

The much-anticipated Lincoln IMP Trail will be on show across the city from July 3 until September 8 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay tuned for the locations reveal soon.

After the main trail, the IMPs will come together to form a guard of honour at Lincoln Castle before moving to Lincoln Cathedral on Lincolnshire Day,  October 1, for an auction to raise funds for organisers Lincoln BIG’s charity partner, St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.

The 31 imps were designed by national and local artists who were successful following a competition and selection process by the sponsors. There are also five smaller roving community imps, including Wind, which The Lincolnite adopted.

See the rankings by votes below:

1. Steam Explorer – 4,443 votes 

Sponsor: Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd

Artist: Rosie Ablewhite

2. Majestic – 3,655 votes 

Sponsor: Saul Fairholm Ltd

Artist: Lizzy Mason

3. Girls Can – 3,328 votes

Sponsor: Girlguiding in Lincolnshire

Artist: Rosie Ablewhite

4. Screen Legends – 3,031 votes

Sponsor: GAME Engineering

Artist: Rosie Ablewhite

5. Wishing Imp – 2,595 votes

Sponsor: Lincolnshire Freemasons

Artist: Lissie Art/Alicia Hollis

6. RAF Legends – 928 votes 

Sponsor: Lincoln Digs

Artist: Sue Hetfield

7. Imp-Dangered – 619 votes 

Sponsor: Just Audi VW

Artist: Frizzy Haych Creative/Hannah Claire Waller

8. Lincolnshire Imp – 552 votes 

Sponsor: Daniel Charles Construction

Artist: Jon Garside

9. A Little Lucky – 525 votes 

Sponsor: Chestnut Homes

Artist: Caroline Greyling

10. The Winding Roads of Lincolnshire – 472 votes 

Sponsor: Lincoln College

Artist: Eleanor Hancock

11. The Legend of the Imp – 409 votes 

Sponsor: Nicholsons Chartered Accountants

Artist: Sian Bristow

12. Community IMP – 347 votes 

Sponsor: REACH

Artist: Sian Bristow

13. Woodland Imp – 339 votes 

Sponsor: Branston Ltd

Artist: Donna Newman Eden-designs

14. IMPenetrable – 292 votes 

Sponsor: Lincs Archiving Solutions Ltd

Artist: Mik Richardson

15. The Running Imp – 281 votes 

Sponsor: Running Imp Ltd

Artist: Sian Bristow

16. And so the Adventure Begins – 263 votes 

Sponsor: University of Lincoln

Artist: Eleanor Hancock

17. City Trail – 257 votes 

Sponsor: Lincolnshire Society of Architects

Creator: Mel Langton

18. Lincoln Footie – 229 votes 

Sponsor: Lincoln City FC & Lincoln BIGArtist: Mik Richardson

19. Past Echos – 143 votes 

Sponsor: Stagecoach East Midlands

Artist: Jem Dunn/Jo McLaren Dunn

20. Lincoln Vik-IMP – 134 votes 

Sponsor: Lincolnshire Coastal BID

Artist: Deven Bhurke

21. Arcimpboldo (The Healthy Imp) – 131 votes 

Sponsor: The Lincoln Hotel

Artist: Sue Guthrie

22. Post-IMPressionist – 126 votes 

Sponsor: Ruddocks

Artist: Susan Webber

23. Harlequin – 124 votes 

Sponsor: New Theatre Royal

Artist: Melanie Clare

24. Frozen Beauty – 116 votes 

Sponsor: Lincoln Business Club

Artist: Mr A Singh/Amrit Singh

25. Yellowbelly – 99 votes 

Sponsor: The Cornhill Quarter

Artist: Inspiratori Art/Sofia Barton

26. The Legend of the Imp – 88 votes 

Sponsor: St Marks Shopping Centre

Artist: Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith

27. The Folklore Imp – 86 votes 

Sponsor: St Barnabas

Artist: Carolyn Short

28. Voyage of Discovery – 82 votes 

Sponsor: Lincoln Cathedral

Artist: Rose Bowskill

29. Imp-Entertainment – 71 votes 

Sponsor: Bottomley Distillers

Artist: Deven Bhurke

30. Forest – 70 votes 

Sponsor: City of Lincoln Council

Artist: Lissie Art/Alicia Hollis

31. Celestial – 68 votes 

Sponsor: LEAP and Investors in Lincoln

Artist: Inspiratori Art/Sofia Barton

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.