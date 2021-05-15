The results are in: Lincolnshire’s favourite Lincoln IMP Trail sculptures
And the winner is…
Over the last few weeks The Lincolnite readers have been voting for their favourite IMP from this year’s trail and the results are in.
With almost 25,000 votes for the 31 IMPs, the winner — by over 700 votes — is the Steam Explorer by artist Rosie Ablewhite, sponsored by Jacksons Workwear Rental, with a total of 4,443 votes.
Following closely behind was Majestic by Lizzy Mason, sponsored by Saul Fairholm, and Girls Can by Rosie Ablewhite, sponsored by Girlguiding in Lincolnshire with 3,654 and 3,328 votes respectively.
The much-anticipated Lincoln IMP Trail will be on show across the city from July 3 until September 8 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay tuned for the locations reveal soon.
After the main trail, the IMPs will come together to form a guard of honour at Lincoln Castle before moving to Lincoln Cathedral on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, for an auction to raise funds for organisers Lincoln BIG’s charity partner, St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.
The 31 imps were designed by national and local artists who were successful following a competition and selection process by the sponsors. There are also five smaller roving community imps, including Wind, which The Lincolnite adopted.
See the rankings by votes below:
1. Steam Explorer – 4,443 votes
Sponsor: Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd
Artist: Rosie Ablewhite
2. Majestic – 3,655 votes
Sponsor: Saul Fairholm Ltd
Artist: Lizzy Mason
3. Girls Can – 3,328 votes
Sponsor: Girlguiding in Lincolnshire
Artist: Rosie Ablewhite
4. Screen Legends – 3,031 votes
Sponsor: GAME Engineering
Artist: Rosie Ablewhite
5. Wishing Imp – 2,595 votes
Sponsor: Lincolnshire Freemasons
Artist: Lissie Art/Alicia Hollis
6. RAF Legends – 928 votes
Sponsor: Lincoln Digs
Artist: Sue Hetfield
7. Imp-Dangered – 619 votes
Sponsor: Just Audi VW
Artist: Frizzy Haych Creative/Hannah Claire Waller
8. Lincolnshire Imp – 552 votes
Sponsor: Daniel Charles Construction
Artist: Jon Garside
9. A Little Lucky – 525 votes
Sponsor: Chestnut Homes
Artist: Caroline Greyling
10. The Winding Roads of Lincolnshire – 472 votes
Sponsor: Lincoln College
Artist: Eleanor Hancock
11. The Legend of the Imp – 409 votes
Sponsor: Nicholsons Chartered Accountants
Artist: Sian Bristow
12. Community IMP – 347 votes
Sponsor: REACH
Artist: Sian Bristow
13. Woodland Imp – 339 votes
Sponsor: Branston Ltd
Artist: Donna Newman Eden-designs
14. IMPenetrable – 292 votes
Sponsor: Lincs Archiving Solutions Ltd
Artist: Mik Richardson
15. The Running Imp – 281 votes
Sponsor: Running Imp Ltd
Artist: Sian Bristow
16. And so the Adventure Begins – 263 votes
Sponsor: University of Lincoln
Artist: Eleanor Hancock
17. City Trail – 257 votes
Sponsor: Lincolnshire Society of Architects
Creator: Mel Langton
18. Lincoln Footie – 229 votes
Sponsor: Lincoln City FC & Lincoln BIGArtist: Mik Richardson
19. Past Echos – 143 votes
Sponsor: Stagecoach East Midlands
Artist: Jem Dunn/Jo McLaren Dunn
20. Lincoln Vik-IMP – 134 votes
Sponsor: Lincolnshire Coastal BID
Artist: Deven Bhurke
21. Arcimpboldo (The Healthy Imp) – 131 votes
Sponsor: The Lincoln Hotel
Artist: Sue Guthrie
22. Post-IMPressionist – 126 votes
Sponsor: Ruddocks
Artist: Susan Webber
23. Harlequin – 124 votes
Sponsor: New Theatre Royal
Artist: Melanie Clare
24. Frozen Beauty – 116 votes
Sponsor: Lincoln Business Club
Artist: Mr A Singh/Amrit Singh
25. Yellowbelly – 99 votes
Sponsor: The Cornhill Quarter
Artist: Inspiratori Art/Sofia Barton
26. The Legend of the Imp – 88 votes
Sponsor: St Marks Shopping Centre
Artist: Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith
27. The Folklore Imp – 86 votes
Sponsor: St Barnabas
Artist: Carolyn Short
28. Voyage of Discovery – 82 votes
Sponsor: Lincoln Cathedral
Artist: Rose Bowskill
29. Imp-Entertainment – 71 votes
Sponsor: Bottomley Distillers
Artist: Deven Bhurke
30. Forest – 70 votes
Sponsor: City of Lincoln Council
Artist: Lissie Art/Alicia Hollis
31. Celestial – 68 votes
Sponsor: LEAP and Investors in Lincoln
Artist: Inspiratori Art/Sofia Barton