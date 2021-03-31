Sailing ahead: The Lincolnite takes Wind the Imp on a boat trip
He will be part of the Lincoln Imp Trail this summer
The Lincolnite’s community Imp, Wind, set sail on a yacht with our friends from Burton Waters Boat Sales on Tuesday.
Wind is one five community Imps that will be part of the Lincoln Imp Trail and was recently adopted by The Lincolnite and publishers Stonebow Media. The sculpture is based on the WH Goss pottery IMP model that was produced by the Falcon Stoke-on-Trent pottery in the late 1800s/early 1900s.
Wind went out on a luxury yacht from Burton Waters Boat Sale, who recently launched three new experiences, including an overnight stay in a half a million pound Sealine S450 Yacht.
A competition to name the two day hire boats was launched by The Lincolnite, with the winning names chosen as The Imp and The Dambuster.
Thirty 1.55m tall individually designed, hand painted Imps will. be included as part of the Lincoln Imp Trail, which will run from Saturday, July 3 until Wednesday, September 8.
They will be displayed throughout the city from Newport Arch to St Marks, Brayford Waterford to Monks Road.
There will also be Education Trail Imps, which will be decorated by schools across the county and managed by EBP.