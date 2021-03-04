The Lincolnite adopts Wind, the cheeky Imp trail forerunner

The Lincolnite and publishers Stonebow Media have adopted Wind, one of the five community Imps preparing Lincoln for the arrival of an army of their bigger brothers this summer.

Some 30 1.55m tall Imp sculptures will the placed across the city from Newport Arch to St Marks, Brayford Waterfront to Monks Road from July 3 to September 8, 2021.

The sculpture is based on the WH Goss pottery IMP model that was produced by the Falcon Stoke-on-Trent pottery in the late 1800s / early 1900s.

Artists, both professional and amateur, local and national, applied creative, colourful artwork to the Imps army. Each imp has been sponsored by a local business or organisation.

As well as some of the main trail Imps being out and about on tour we also have 5 community Imps dotted about have you spotted any of them!?!@visitlincoln @lincolncouncil @Lincoln_BIG pic.twitter.com/vZEnB7qU6h — Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) February 26, 2021

In the meantime, there are five, 1m tall, community Imps that are roving the city:

Rainbow, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Lincoln, on display at Pre-Loved From Lincolnshire on Burton Road

Fire, sponsored by City of Lincoln Council, on display at the Visitor Information Centre

Sea, sponsored by Continental Landscapes, on display at the Visitor Information Centre

Lightning, on display at Coffee Aroma on Guildhall Street

Wind, sponsored by Stonebow Media, on display at our offices on Rope Walk

The artist behind all five community Imps is Leah Goldberg, who previously painted for the Barons and Knights trails in the city, as well as running the Makers Markets, and also working at the Pot Shop on Steep Hill.

Wind, of the five, is the Imp adopted by The Lincolnite, and before he starts his journey through the city, you can catch a glimpse of him in our office window — best viewed from the Engine Shed bridge.

There are also a range of smaller education imps, which together with the EBP, are being painted by school children across Lincolnshire for a special trail.

Once the main Imp trail wraps up, organisers Lincoln BIG will auction the statues in aid of St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice charity.

A farewell event will take place at Lincoln Castle between September 9 – 23, with the auction on Lincolnshire Day, October 1.

The roving imps will not be auctioned off, but they will remain as a legacy of the trail.

Daniel Ionescu, Founder and Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “The Imp is certainly the most recognisable mascot for Lincoln, and we won’t let a year’s delay spoil the fun of another trail in the city.

“The Lincolnite’s community dedication and unparalleled reach across Greater Lincolnshire meant it was a no-brainer to get involved with Lincoln BIG and help make the trail a success.

“While lockdown is still in full swing, people can check out Wind from our office window, but we’ll be taking him out soon, so get in touch if you’d like to get him to visit your business or shop.”