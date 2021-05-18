Third time lucky: Lincoln couple tie the knot as restrictions ease
Congratulations Luke and Abi
A couple who had to cancel their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic were finally able to officially tie the knot as restrictions eased on Monday.
Luke Hinojosa and Abi Morgan had to wait just over two years to get their official big day, which took place at the White Hart Hotel in the Bailgate on May 17.
On their big day, Luke told BBC Look North: “It’s surreal. Probably been just over two years wait, so for it to be finally here is amazing. We feel we can carry on with life now as husband and wife really and start building a future together.”
Abi added: “I am really happy, we’ve waited a long time.”
Ian Robinson, White Hart Hotel General Manager, said: “When we opened the doors this morning (Monday) it was like a kid on Christmas Day. This is what we do, this is hospitality, this is what we’ve waited for.
“We want to see people smiling, happy, getting married, eating, drinking and enjoying themselves as we used to.”
The couple previously had to cancel twice, meaning two family members that have since passed away were sadly unable to be there – Abi’s Granddad and Luke’s Grandma.
A special ceremony was held in the gardens at St Barnabas Hopsice’s Inpatient Unit in Lincoln in September 2020 to enable Luke’s Grandma Vera to watch them walk down the aisle. Vera was even able to perform the ring bearer duties from her bed.
The nurses had decorated the garden and the catering team provided provided an afternoon tea for close family.