Two arrests as police launch Lincoln murder probe

Police have arrested two men after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in the St Giles area of Lincoln.

Officers attended Coleridge Gardens at around 10.48pm on Thursday, May 27. The victim sustained serious knife wounds and sadly died, and a scene guard was put in place shortly after 11pm.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were taken into police custody.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and a cordon remains in place in the area on Friday, May 28.

Investigations are still ongoing and Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from EMSOU, said: “Our thoughts are with the man and his family and we’re doing what we can to support them at this difficult time. I’d like to also reassure the public that this is an isolated incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information that can assist our officers with our enquiry. Any information, no matter how small, can prove useful in our investigation. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident 536 of May 27, 2021.”

The force are also looking for any information regarding an altercation in the area of Coleridge Gardens, Browing Drive and the park nearby at around 10.45pm on Thursday evening.

Police added that anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity, or saw a black Audi driving around Coleridge gardens on the same time and date to contact them. Any information concerning two persons running away from Coleridge Gardens toward Macauley Drive should also be reported.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident 536 of May 27.

A dedicated portal has also been set up for the incident under Operation Level and all information and footage can be provided and uploaded anonymously.