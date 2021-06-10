An increase from last week and yesterday too

There have been 62 new coronavirus cases and no COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday – 26 more than the 36 cases last Thursday, and 14 more than yesterday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 33 new cases in Lincolnshire, 24 in North East Lincolnshire and five in North Lincolnshire.

No further coronavirus deaths were registered on Thursday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England has also reported no new local deaths across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

On Thursday, national cases increased by 7,393 to 4,542,986, while deaths rose by seven to 127,867.

North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate has tripled over the last week – a rise which has been put down to a number of cases being the COVID-19 Delta variant, previously known as the Indian mutation.

Lincolnshire’s vaccination centres are close to giving out 500,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccine – and may have surpassed it already.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 861,263 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and June 6 — a further 42,980 in the last week, and 15% down on the 50,695 jabs given the week before.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has been questioned by MPs on Thursday on his response to the pandemic.

During a four hour evidence session, he said the Delta variant now comprised 91% of new coronavirus cases seen in the UK.

He denied that he had lied to the Prime Minister, a suggestion made during a previous hearing with former advisor Dominic Cummings, or that there was a national shortage of PPE early in the pandemic.

He told MPs he followed clinical advice over patients being released from hospitals to care homes and had been told they would be tested.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, June 10 61,019 cases (up 62) 42,319 in Lincolnshire (up 33)

9,814 in North Lincolnshire (up five)

8,886 in North East Lincolnshire (up 24) 2,196 deaths (no change) 1,621 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,311 hospital deaths (no change) 816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,542,986 UK cases, 127,867 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.