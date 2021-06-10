Delta COVID variant causes North East Lincolnshire infection rate to triple in a week

North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate has tripled over the last week and has been put down to a number of cases being the COVID-19 Delta variant, previously known as the Indian mutation.

From tests taken in the last 10 days, three cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in North East Lincolnshire with a further 25 cases likely to be the Delta variant. Some 22 cases were in people 40 years old or under.

On June 2, North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate was 11.9, this has more than tripled to 37 per 100,000 of the population on Wednesday, a week later.

North East Lincolnshire a week ago had the second lowest infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire – that has now climbed to the top, followed by South Holland.

However, infection rates still remain low compared to national figures as North East Lincolnshire ranks 138th highest, compared to areas such as Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton that have infection rates above 300 – ranking first and second in the UK.

North East Lincolnshire’s epidemiology report said: “The rise in cases is in part associated with the emergence of the Delta variant in North East Lincolnshire.”

There is one confirmed COVID-19 case in Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, but no cases currently reported in care homes for the fourth week in a row.

Cases are more prevalent in younger age groups with more in women than men, with increases in the over 60s in the last week.

Humberston & New Waltham and Waltham wards recorded the highest number of cases in the last week.

Steve Pintus, Northern Lincolnshire’s Director of Public Health, said: “We know from our modelling and the lessons learned in previous outbreaks that the virus takes time to spread from areas of high infection.

“This time we have access to the vaccine and already most people aged over 30 have had at least one dose. For those that haven’t it is vital they book a jab as soon as possible.”

He added: “Vaccines are now also available to people aged between 25 and 29 and I would urge people in this age group to book as soon as possible. Everyone over the age of 18 will be offered the vaccine over the next few days and weeks.”