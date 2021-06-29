A book and a brew: New Seven Districts coffee shop moves into Lincoln village hub

Two local business partners will open a speciality coffee shop inside a community centre in their home village of Nettleham next month, encouraging people to keep storytelling alive.

Seven Districts Coffee co-owners Ben Southall and Ellis Purvis were roasting coffee from an industrial unit in Reepham before opening a shop in the former Farmers Arms on Market Rasen Road in Welton Hill near Lincoln in September 2020.

The duo wanted to open another shop in the village where they grew up, and the new location is at The Hub community centre on East Street, which also houses a library. After revamping and redecorating to make the venue feel cosier, they will open the new coffee shop on Friday, July 9.

Seven Districts Coffee has also recently launched a new element to its coffees, with a new subscription service.

The business has worked with World of Books to provide much-loved titles in great second-hand quality, to ensure it remains sustainable and encourages people to keep story telling alive.

Starting from £8, the subscriptions, which are available online and in store, will include a bag of coffee and a free book. They can be customised, which will determine the price and what is included, and every three months subscribers will receive a free book.

In addition to their well-known hot drinks, the shop will also sell coffee shop style food, including paninis, scones and cakes.

Seven Districts Coffee’s Nettleham shop will open from 8am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 9.30am-4pm on Sundays, from July 9.

Co-owner Ben Southall told The Lincolnite: “We both grew up in Nettleham so there is nostalgia for us, and also our brand is built on community so this plays well with who we are as a brand.

“It will be somewhere nice to have a coffee and read a book and it is really about engaging with the local community.

“We are feeling excited. We know the area really well and are looking forward to engaging with the local community and showing them what we have to offer.”

The new coffee shop will create three new jobs and the business owners are hoping to open another five nationally in the future.

The shop will be similar to the duo’s first business in Welton Hill at which they added a coffee garden bar in June 2021.