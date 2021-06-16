Ex cop accused of posting Snapchat video while driving police vehicle
He denied it when challenged by colleagues
A former police officer will face a misconduct hearing for allegedly using his handheld mobile phone whilst on duty and driving a marked police vehicle to record a video, which he then posted/shared to Snapchat.
Matthew Breathwick was based at Spalding Police Station and a public misconduct hearing will be held at the force’s headquarters in Nettleham at 9.30am on Monday, June 21.
The alleged incident happened on November 6 last year and on this date, as well as on November 7, 2020, he was challenged about his conduct. It is alleged that he was dishonest and denied using his phone.
On March 25 this year, he was convicted of an offence of using a mobile phone whilst driving in respect of this conduct.
It is alleged that former PC Breathwick breached the following standards of professional behaviour: honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct.
Lincolnshire Police said the conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct for the following reasons:
- He committed a road traffic offence whilst on duty and in a marked police vehicle
- He broadcast a video recording of him doing so via the Snapchat app
- He was dishonest to a colleague and supervisor when they challenged him