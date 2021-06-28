Four men deny murder of Lincoln man Sam Davies
A trial date has been set
Four men have on Monday denied the murder of Sam Davies in Lincoln.
Mr Davies, 23, was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln, on May 27 and later died. Lincolnshire Police later charged six men and one youth with his murder.
The six men this morning (Monday, June 28) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing. They are all charged with murdering Mr Davies between May 26 and May 29 this year.
Four of the men entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge. They are:
- Joe Jameson, 23, of Whitehall Terrace, Lincoln
- Daniel Heydari, 24, of Chestnut Street, Lincoln
- Eimantis Gochman, 19, of Sturton Close, Lincoln
- Billy Gill, 20, of Beaufort Close, Lincoln
Two other men will enter their pleas to the murder charge at a later date. They are:
- Eric Kesel, 18, of Browning Drive, Lincoln
- Charlie Wakefield, 20, of Broxholme Gardens, Lincoln
Judge John Pini QC fixed the case for a provisional trial date beginning on January 10 next year.
The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks, and will be heard at a court outside Lincoln.
All six defendants were remanded back into custody and will next appear for a pre-trial hearing on December 3.
A 17-year-old charged with Mr Davies’ murder will enter his plea at a separate hearing.