Fundraiser for funeral of Louth murder victims passes £10k

The community continues to pull together at a time of tragedy in Louth as over £10,000 has been raised towards the funerals of 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, who were stabbed to death in their Lincolnshire home.

Bethany and Darren were found by paramedics at their house on High Holme Road on Monday, May 31. Police were informed by the ambulance service and when they attended the scene they found the victims had multiple stab wounds. A baby was also found at the property, safe and well, and is being cared for.

People laid flowers and candles as they gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims, while a fundraiser set up by Rochelle Clare has raised £10,425 by the time of publication.

Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road in Skegness, was charged with murdering his ex-partner and her young son.

He was also charged with assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest on Tuesday, June 1 and a further offence of burglary at Hubbards Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane, Louth, where it is alleged clothing, food and drink were stolen between May 30 and June 2.

No charges were put to him at the court hearings on June 4.

Judge John Pini QC remanded him in custody to appear back before the Crown Court on July 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Rochelle Clare, who set up the GoFundMe fundraiser page, said: “Let’s help support this family. Louth is a small town. You may not know the family as I don’t, but we can all say we can all sympathise with the family.”

She added: “Thank you for all the donations so far. Let’s see if we can get to the next goal.”

Donations can still be made via the GoFundMe page here.