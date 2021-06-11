Half of Lincolnshire COVID-19 cases are now the Delta variant
A small rise cases so far this week
Around half of the new COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire are currently thought to be the Delta variant, health bosses have said, as the county saw a small overall rise in infection rates.
Health secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday told MPs that the variant, first identified in India, was responsible for around 91% of positive COVID cases in the UK, as the Delta mutation is up to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha.
However, Lincolnshire health bosses said the figure in the county is lower, as the overall infection rate saw a “small rise” to 22.7 cases per 100,000, over the past seven days.
Andy Fox, Assistant Director of Public Health, said the figure was “still lower than the national average” of 51.7 for the UK and 50.3 for England.
“We think around half the new cases in Lincolnshire are currently the Delta variant, and this is expected to increase, as we have seen in other areas of the country,” he said.
“Vaccines are now being offered to younger age groups under the age of 30 and we’d urge all those who get offered the jab to take it up.
“Vaccines do work and give you protection against illness from COVID-19 as well as protecting others around you.”
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire health bosses expect the number of residents who have received their first dose will pass the 500,000 mark on Friday.
There were 62 new coronavirus cases and no COVID-related deaths across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday – 26 more than the 36 cases last Thursday, and 14 more than Wednesday.
North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate has tripled over the last week and health bosses on Thursday said a number of cases being the COVID-19 Delta variant were to blame.