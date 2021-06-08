Horncastle teen missing for more than two weeks
His disappearance is out of character
Concerns are increasing for the wellbeing of a teenager from the Horncastle area who has been missing since May 22.
Lincolnshire Police re-issued an appeal to find 17-year-old Ryan Needes, and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
Needes was last seen in the Horncastle area at around 11am on May 22, and police believe he may have travelled out of the county.
His family say it is out of character for him not to be in touch for an extended period of time and would like him to be in contact to let them know he is safe and well.
He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall with a slim build, and was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit top and bottoms.
Anyone who thinks they have seen him should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 469 of May 22.