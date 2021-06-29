Lincoln-based distance runner selected for Tokyo Olympics

A distance runner from Lincoln is looking to emulate Sir Mo Farah at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, after being selected to represent Team GB this summer.

Sam Atkin, 28, from Lincoln Wellington Athletics Club, will be one of two males representing Great Britain in the 10,000m race, as the sixty five track and field athletes were announced on Tuesday.

It is the same event that legendary figure Sir Mo Farah won back-to-back gold medals for in 2012 and 2016, but he will not be back to defend his crown in Tokyo after missing out on qualification.

Grimsby-born Atkin, along with Marc Scott, will be flying the flag for Team GB in the distance race after running the fourth fastest 10k in British athletics history.

He has become just the second Lincolnshire athlete so far to be picked for the Olympic Games, following hockey player Shona McCallin‘s inclusion in the team.

Olympic Head Coach at UK Athletics, Christian Malcolm, said: “Every athlete and their support network should be incredibly proud of their achievement during a challenging last 18 months.

“To represent your country at an Olympic Games is an incredibly rewarding achievement, whether you have competed at a games previously or if this is your first call-up.

“My message to those athletes nominated is enjoy this moment and keep your focus in these last few weeks as we countdown to the games.”