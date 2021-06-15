Lincoln man charged with multiple thefts and criminal damage
Bank cards and vodka were taken
A 43-year-old man from Wragby has been charged with multiple offences including the theft of banks cards and vodka, and criminal damage of a van.
Lee Roy Murphy, of Market Place in Wragby, was charged with the offences that all took place on June 6.
He was charged with attempted burglary at a property on Silver Street in Wragby, vehicle interference and theft from a vehicle at the same property.
He has also been charged with criminal damage of a van at a different address on Silver Street, as well as theft at a property on Louth Road in the town.
During the burglary on Louth Road, a backpack containing a wallet with bank cards was taken along with an unknown quantity of vodka.
Murphy appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, June 14. He was remanded into custody and his case was transferred to Lincoln Crown Court, which will be heard on a date yet to be confirmed.
Detective Inspector Tim Wilkinson said: “We take all reports of burglary and any other crime seriously. We will investigate all crimes to ensure justice is served. If you have been a victim or would like to report a crime please call us on 101.”