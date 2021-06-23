Lincolnshire Paralympian selected in GB squad for Tokyo 2020

The Olympics and Paralympics were delayed by a year

Grimsby-born Hollie Arnold is among six reigning Paralympic champions in the first group of 12 athletes selected to represent Great Britain at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games this summer.

Hollie, who was born without her right forearm, will be looking to defend the title she won five years ago in the women’s F46 javelin after being one of 12 celebs to take part in ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Unfortunately, she was first to be eliminated from the show, but the nation will be cheering her on as she looks to be among the medals at the Paralympics.

Like Hollie, Jo Butterfield (Women’s F51 Club Throw), Hannah Cockroft (Women’s T34 100m and 800m), Aled Davies (Men’s F63 Shot Put), Sophie Hahn (Women’s T38 100m), and Richard Whitehead (Men’s T61 200m) also won gold at Rio 2016 and will hoping the claim the top prize again in Japan.

Huge congratulations to the first ParalympicsGB track and field stars on the plane to Tokyo 2020! #ImpossibleToIgnore — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) June 23, 2021

Athletes selected for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:

Kare Adenegan – Women’s T34 100m and 800m

Hollie Arnold – Women’s F46 Javelin

Jonathan Broom-Edwards – Men’s T64 High Jump

Jo Butterfield – Women’s F51 Club Throw

Hannah Cockroft – Women’s T34 100m and 800m

Aled Davies – Men’s F63 Shot Put

Sabrina Fortune – Women’s F20 Shot Put

Sophie Hahn – Women’s T38 100m

Maria Lyle – Women’s T35 100m and 200m

Andrew Small – Men’s T33 100m

Richard Whitehead – Men’s T61 200m

Thomas Young – Men’s T38 100m

The remaining members of the Para athletics team will be announced on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.