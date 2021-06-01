Man dies in early morning crash in north east Lincolnshire village
Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash on the B1210 which resulted in a man dying in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The driver of a blue Mazda 6 estate car died in a crash on the B1210, Healing Road in Stallingborough, shortly before 5am on Tuesday, June 1.
The man died when his car left the road and came to a stop in a nearby field.
The family of the victim are being supported by specially trained officers within the Humberside Police force.
A witness appeal has now been launched by officers to try and find anyone who may have seen the incident or was travelling on the road between 4.45am and 5am.
If you have dashcam footage, witnessed the crash or can help police with their enquiries, call 101 and quote incident 64 of June 1.