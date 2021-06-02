FOUND: Missing elderly woman could be in Skegness with her dog
She will likely have her Chihuahua with her
Update: Linda has been found safe and well. Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A 73-year-old woman has gone missing in the Spilsby area, and police think she may have been travelling to Skegness.
Linda Gibson was last seen at 4pm in the Spilsby area, believed to be wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt, and has been described as 5ft 4in tall with short grey hair and of slim build.
Police believe she may have been travelling by foot or bus to Skegness, and it is very likely that Linda will have a Chihuahua dog with her as well.
If you have seen Linda, call 101 and quote incident 118 of June 2.