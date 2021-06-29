Overturned car causes traffic chaos on the A1
Up to ten miles of tailbacks in some areas
A car that has overturned onto its side has resulted in lane closures and large congestion on the A1 near Grantham.
A crash was reported overnight on the A1 southbound from the B1174 Grantham south to Easton Lane, when a car ended up on its side.
Around ten miles of queues were reported at the A1 near Little Ponton, as two of the three lanes were closed to allow emergency services to recover the overturned car.
Traffic maps show slow-moving tailbacks along the road while the car and debris is being cleared, before easing past Great Ponton and Colsterworth.
Police and highways are currently at the scene and traffic continues to move slowly in the area.
It is unclear if the driver of the overturned car suffered any injuries, as well as if another car was involved.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for a statement.