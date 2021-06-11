Man dies after being struck by train in Lincoln
All trains delayed or cancelled
A man has died after being hit by a train in Lincoln on Friday evening and a number of emergency services will remain at the scene for some time, while police said the death is currently not being treated as suspicious.
Lincolnshire Police said they were responding to an incident in Lincoln city centre close to the main train station after a man was hit by a train shortly after 8pm on June 11.
Police said shortly after 10pm that they were still in attendance in Lincoln city centre. A number of enquiries are ongoing in order to establish the exact circumstances involved.
The force said: “We’re sad to confirm that the man involved in this has died. We’re currently not treating his death as suspicious but our investigations are ongoing.
“There were a number of people in the area at the time who may have seen what happened and we haven’t yet spoken to them. If you are one of those people, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 575 of 11/06/2021.
“If you did witness the incident and could benefit from talking to someone about it, please contact ‘Mental Health Matters’ on 0800 001 4331, where someone is available 24/7.
“Thank you to everyone who was in the area of this incident and has helped us with our enquiries so far, and to those in the vicinity for their patience while we respond.”
LNER said all lines were blocked and services to and from the train station at Lincoln will be delayed or cancelled – see more information here. Rail replacement coaches have been arranged.
⚠️ #LNERUpdate We are saddened to report a person has been hit by a train at #Lincoln. All lines are blocked. Services to and from this station will be delayed or cancelled. Rail replacement coaches have been arranged. For further information, please visit https://t.co/OmFNCx20Bz pic.twitter.com/C8sUF7zARP
