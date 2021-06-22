Princess Anne coming to Lincoln next week
Her Royal Highness will open the blue lights hub
Lincoln will be getting a royal visit next week, as Princess Anne comes to officially open Lincoln’s joint ambulance fire and police station.
The £21 million station at South Park in Lincoln will be opened by her royal highness on Monday, June 28, after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed an official opening date.
It has been operational since late 2019, but now the chance will arise to declare the station open at last.
TOUR INSIDE the Lincoln Blue Lights Hub
Princess Anne will also be visiting staff involved with the response to the pandemic at the County Emergency Centre, before having lunch there.
She will be greeted by representatives from all emergency services, as well as county councillors and staff members at the station.
An escorted tour of the building will guide Princess Anne around the new facilities, and HRH will even get a chance to meet police dog Frankie from Lincolnshire Police’s dog unit.