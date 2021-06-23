The Lincolnite tries: The Botanist’s new brunch menu

The Botanist launched a brand new brunch menu in Lincoln this month with 18 breakfast items split across six categories and all served on boards — so The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The brunch menu at the bar and restaurant in Lincoln’s Cornhill has over 700 unique food combinations, including Turkish Shakshuka (baked eggs), French Patisserie, the great British fry up and Southern California’s smoothie bowls

The brunch boards are available at £15 each. Each breakfast starts with selecting a choice of eggs – Turkish, Fried or Scrambled Tofu – and a hearty bowl of bacon, vegan sausage and smoked mackerel pate.

You then pick a fruit or grain bowl and something from the bakery, such as toast, croissant or cornbread. The boards are completed by choosing between carrot cake, overnight oats, French toast or vegan chocolate pot, before adding a mini juice smoothie.

The brunch can also be made bottomless for an extra £15 per head, where you can choose from a selection of alcoholic drinks, including Prosecco, House Lager, and the Spritz range (Aperol, Raspberry, Blood Orange or Elderflower).

The brunch boards are available Monday to Friday between 10am and 12pm, as well as 10am-12.45 on Saturday and Sunday, with customers able to sit inside the venue or in its outdoor seating area in the Cornhill.

Rich Pearson, General Manager at The Botanist, told The Lincolnite: “It brings together all the things that are Botanist. It’s quirky, slightly different, fun, and a very interactive way to have breakfast. It’s an event for people to go out, and why shouldn’t it be.”

See the rest of our gallery below:

Meanwhile, The Lincolnite also recently tried The Botanist’s tasty new food and cocktail menu.