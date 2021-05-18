The Lincolnite tries: The Botanist’s new food and cocktail menu

The Botanist reopened in Lincoln’s Cornhill this week with a brand new food and cocktail menu and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The nibbles and starters range from pea hummus with mint and almond pesto and crisp flatbread, to Cumberland scotch egg with crispy onions and baked camembert in a bread bowl with chilli jam. The cheesy garlic bread baked with cheddar and mozzarella, served in a basket was a particular highlight.

There are also a range of hot boards and vegan boards, including patatas bravas, chicken skewers, bang bang cauliflower and heritage tomato salad.

The new main dishes include pan fried seabass, lamb and mint pie, coconut sweet potato pie, and a variety of burgers, while The Botantist’s famous hanging kebabs remain on the menu too.

Desserts include cookie dough with Oreos, sticky toffee pudding, and dark chocolate and peanut butter pot.

And then there’s the cocktails! The Yuzu and peach Cosmo was a particular favourite for some, while pinky poppy pounch, elderflower and jasmine mojito, Lily pad sour with beefeater gin, smokey pineapple negroni and rhubarb sage martini are among the long list of other new cocktails to try.

Rich Pearson, General Manager at The Botanist, told The Lincolnite: “While we have been hibernating in lockdown we’ve developed a new menu, which is a rebrand of our amazing dishes, as well as some exciting new additions, for a modern crowd in a modern pub.

“We have also launched new cocktails and can’t wait for more people to try them.”

See the rest of our gallery below: