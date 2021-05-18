Lincoln
May 18, 2021 5.26 pm

The Lincolnite tries: The Botanist’s new food and cocktail menu

The Botanist reopened this week

The Botanist has launched a new food and cocktail menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Botanist reopened in Lincoln’s Cornhill this week with a brand new food and cocktail menu and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The nibbles and starters range from pea hummus with mint and almond pesto and crisp flatbread, to Cumberland scotch egg with crispy onions and baked camembert in a bread bowl with chilli jam. The cheesy garlic bread baked with cheddar and mozzarella, served in a basket was a particular highlight.

There are also a range of hot boards and vegan boards, including patatas bravas, chicken skewers, bang bang cauliflower and heritage tomato salad.

Bang bang cauliflower, Cumberland scotch egg, patatas bravas and garlic prawns. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Baked Camembert in a bread bowl with chilli jam. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Botanist’s famous hanging kebabs remain a part of the new menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The new main dishes include pan fried seabass, lamb and mint pie, coconut sweet potato pie, and a variety of burgers, while The Botantist’s famous hanging kebabs remain on the menu too.

Desserts include cookie dough with Oreos, sticky toffee pudding, and dark chocolate and peanut butter pot.

Cookie dough with Oreos and vanilla ice cream. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Dark chocolate and peanut butter pot. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

And then there’s the cocktails! The Yuzu and peach Cosmo was a particular favourite for some, while pinky poppy pounch, elderflower and jasmine mojito, Lily pad sour with beefeater gin, smokey pineapple negroni and rhubarb sage martini are among the long list of other new cocktails to try.

A selection from The Botanist’s new cocktail menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A wide variety of new cocktails to choose from, including the elderflower and jasmine mojito. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Rich Pearson, General Manager at The Botanist, told The Lincolnite: “While we have been hibernating in lockdown we’ve developed a new menu, which is a rebrand of our amazing dishes, as well as some exciting new additions, for a modern crowd in a modern pub.

“We have also launched new cocktails and can’t wait for more people to try them.”

See the rest of our gallery below:

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.