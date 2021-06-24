Underwater search teams in Lincoln village after arrests over chemicals
Suspicious chemical substances were found and destroyed
Police officers, a Tactical Support Team and the Underwater Search Unit remain at the scene on Thursday afternoon after unknown chemical substances were found in the village of Sturton by Stow earlier this week.
Two men, aged 40 and 50, were initially arrested for handling stolen goods. After a search at a property in Queensway on Tuesday, June 22, further items of concern were discovered and samples were sent off for examination.
The EOD, bomb disposal team, attended the scene and safely destroyed two of the substances in a nearby field, but it has not yet been publicly revealed what they were.
On Wednesday, June 23 police evacuated properties on the street after another substance was located at a property the officers had been searching. This search was part of the ongoing investigation and a section of the B1241 was temporarily closed.
Residents were allowed to return back to their homes later on Wednesday evening and police said at the time there was no wider risk to the public.
Police remain in the area on Thursday, June 24 where forensic officers in full white body suits were seen, as well as the Tactical Support Team and Underwater Search Unit.