Lincoln village homes evacuated after more suspicious chemicals found

Lincolnshire Police evacuated properties on Queen Street in Sturton by Stow near Lincoln on Wednesday evening after another substance was located at a property that officers have been searching since Tuesday.

This search is part of an ongoing investigation after other substances were located at the property on the evening of Tuesday, June 22.

As previously reported, two men have been arrested and two sets of chemicals have already been destroyed.

A section of the B1241 has been closed in this area also.

Superintendent Pat Coates said: “We have informed the EOD, bomb disposal team, who will ensure the substance is safe.

“It is unclear what this substance is at this stage so we are taking a precautionary measure to ensure everyone’s safety.

“There is no risk to the wider public. Our officers are in the area to assist residents.

“We will do all we can to ensure residents can return to their properties as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and understand people may be concerned. We will let residents know when it safe for them to return to their homes.”