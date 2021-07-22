22-year-old charged with Lincoln man’s murder
The 22-year-old appears in court on Tuesday
A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 46-year-old Darren Munnelly in Lincoln on Saturday night.
The victim was found fatally injured outside a flat on Carr Street in Lincoln at 12.18am on Sunday, July 26.
Darren Munnelly, 46, suffered a head injury and could not be saved by emergency services after being taken to hospital.
Declan Grant, 22, of St Mary’s Street, Lincoln, was arrested shortly after the incident and has now been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 27.
A host of floral tributes have been placed outside the flats where Darren was found, a man who was described as a “legend” of Lincoln.
DCI Richard Myszczyszyn, of EMSOU Major Crime, said: “Our work is ongoing to ensure we get justice for Mr Munnelly and our investigation does not end here.
“His life was ended in a devastating act of violence and the effect that has had on his loved ones will change the courses of their lives forever.
“We work hard to try and make sure we’re doing all we can to do right by his family and friends, and to do right by him.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their help. A huge part of police work relies on the information and intelligence our communities give us and our Lincoln communities have really come through for us as we launched this investigation. It really is appreciated.”
