Boston woman charged with murdering partner appears in court

A 20-year-old woman has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Boston.

Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, Boston was arrested on 14 July and has been charged with murder of her partner.

The man was found with a serious stab wound on Wednesday, July 14 after police received reports at around 12:13pm that day. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stevenson appeared in the dock at Lincoln Crown Court wearing a grey tracksuit on Friday.

She spoke only to confirm her identity and was not asked to enter any pleas to the allegation she faces during the two minute hearing.

Mary Loram, QC, prosecuting asked for the case to be adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing next month.

There was no bail application by defence solicitor Neil Sands who was representing Stevenson.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 16 August and remanded Stevenson back into custody.

A provisional trial date was listed for March next year.

Following Stevenson’s arrest DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We are still appealing for information and I’d urge anybody who hasn’t yet contacted us to please do so.

“We’d like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public. We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. We understand that this incident has caused alarm in the local area, but rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to progress the investigation.

“We are grateful to the public for their help so far.”