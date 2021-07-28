Double arrest after man seriously injured in Skegness assault
A police cordon was put in place
Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in Skegness on Wednesday.
Officers received reports at 5.48am that a man had suffered serious injuries at an address on Castleton Boulevard. Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital, while a scene guard was put in place.
A man and a woman in their 30s have been arrested in relation to the incident and are currently in police custody, at the time of publication.
Investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that took place on Castleton Boulevard earlier this morning.
“We are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would urge members of the public to come forward with any information that can assist our officers.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 63 of July 28.
Alternatively, it can be reported via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.