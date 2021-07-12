Final sales as Lincoln Gap store sets closing date
Last few days to shop the sales
The Gap Outlet store in the St Mark’s shopping centre in Lincoln is set to close on July 24.
The shop is currently enticing people with final sales posters, and is also selling off its retail display wares, from tables to racks and mannequins.
On July 1, the US fashion giant announced it would close all its 81 stores in the UK and Ireland and go online only.
The firm said it was “not exiting the UK market” and would continue to offer an online store when all the shops had closed.
The move comes as Gap failed to keep up with the competition by not offering enough variety or being as cheap as competitors such as Primark, experts said.