Flying high! Almost 200k more seats on flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Two more destinations as well
Doncaster Sheffield Airport has announced expansion plans that will see flights to two new destinations, and almost 200,000 more seats for customers.
The airport is a key local link for holiday goers from Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, and it has grown at a rate of 13% over the past five years to put on more flights.
Now, with exciting expansion plans at DSA, tourism business firm TUI is predicting that summer 2022 will be the biggest on record for the airport, with passenger numbers set to grow to more than 1.7 million.
This could potentially exceed traffic levels from 2019 by more than 30%, thanks to the addition of two new destinations and expanded capacity.
The TUI summer 22 schedule will see flights to Faro, Portugal and Hurghada, Egypt, and 196,000 new seats across the season on existing flights to popular destinations such as Cancun, Malaga and Corfu.
The schedule will mean 30 popular destinations are set to be available from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, making up for what has been a frustrating time for the aviation industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kate Stow, the airport’s director of aviation development and corporate affairs, said: “We’re immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with TUI and its continued commitment to regional airports and this relationship has been fundamental to our growth story at DSA.
“We’re already seeing strong demand from customers who haven’t had the chance for a summer getaway for over a year. This impressive S22 schedule provides customers even more choice for a holiday in the sun with friends and family.
“As well as two new destinations, TUI have increased flights to 12 existing holiday destinations to cope with the appetite for foreign travel that we know is there and will kick-start as soon as international travel is well and truly opened up again.
“We’re looking ahead to a record-breaking year and would advise customers to think about booking for summer 2022 now.”