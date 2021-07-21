‘Machete-wielding man’ threatens woman in Grimsby
The woman says she was verbally abused
A woman in Grimsby has been threatened by a man on a bike wielding what she believes was a machete knife.
Police are appealing for information after the incident in Swiftsure Crescent, on Sunday, July 4
Officers say the woman was walking along Swiftsure Crescent when she was approached by an unknown man riding a bike, at 2.40pm.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the man became verbally abusive towards the woman and threatened her with what is believed to have been a machete before leaving the scene.”
The unknown man is described as white, around 5ft 11 tall and approximately 20 years old. He is believed to have short brown hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black tracksuit which contained a white strip down the length of the arms and legs.
It is believed that the unknown man had a distinctive blue tattoo on his neck.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time who may be able to assist, to call 101 quoting crime reference 16/68010/21.