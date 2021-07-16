New purple paper recycling bin to be wheeled out in North Kesteven

Approval has been given for a fourth bin to be added at North Kesteven households, this time for paper and card collections.

The black bin with a purple lid will be rolled out over a four week period, starting from Monday, August 2, for clean and dry paper and card.

The decision was made during a North Kesteven District Council meeting on Thursday, July 15, citing a successful 12 month trial of the bins at ten areas, including Cranwell, Walcott, Timerbland and RAF Digby.

Over the course of the trial period, over 135 tonnes of clean and dry paper and card were collected in North Kesteven, with 95% of those residents putting their purple bins out each month.

Of this 95%, around 98.5% of the paper and card collected was considered great quality for recycling, according to the paper mills.

Households who do not yet have the purple bins are being asked not to do anything yet, as they will receive an information pack and calendar in the post.

Cllr Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council, explains: “I’m pleased that we can now extend these improved recycling collections including separate paper and card collection to all remaining households in North Kesteven.

These collections worked exceptionally well in the trial areas and I’d like to thank all the residents who took part and made it such a success.

“We know this is a change for residents across the district, so to help we will be sharing information directly with all households in advance including a calendar and a clear recycling guide showing which materials go in your green-lidded bin and new purple-lidded bin.

“A dedicated team will be on hand to help and give advice and guidance via email and out in the community supporting the rollout.”

Boston also trialed purple bins, with all Lincolnshire districts expected to adopt them in the coming year, as recycling rates continue to drop.