New purple-lid bin for paper and card coming to Boston
And soon to all of Lincolnshire
Boston Borough residents will get a new purple-lidded bin for clean and dry paper and card collections next month.
It comes after a trial last year in the Fenside, Wyberton and Boston town areas, where paper and card were put in a separate purple bin.
Across the 12-month trial, over 187 tonnes of paper and card were collected, and over 98% of residents put their purple bins out each month.
The move is part of a countywide mission to offer separate paper and card collections across the whole of Lincolnshire by 2024.
Boston is the first district in the county to go ahead with the plans, with North Kesteven expected to follow suit in the autumn.
Deliveries of the new bins are expected to take around four weeks, starting from Monday, March 22, according to Boston Borough Council.
Cllr Yvonne Stevens, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, explains that a recycling guide will be released to show what can go inside the new bins.
She said: “We know this is a change for residents across the borough, so to help, we will be sharing information about the changes, a recycling guide showing which materials go in your blue bin, and a guide for the new purple-lidded bin or alternative container for collecting clean and dry paper and card.
“We will also be hosting virtual sessions where we can help with recycling questions and giving residents tours behind the scenes with our amazing collection staff.
“A dedicated team will be on hand to help and give advice and guidance over the phone, via email and out in the community supporting the team that will be delivering the bins.”