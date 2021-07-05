Person hit by train near Cleethorpes
Trains suspended until line cleared
A person has been hit by a train between Cleethorpes and Grimsby on Monday afternoon.
It happened at around 1pm, and emergency services are now in attendance.
Trains on the Barton/Cleethorpes service and Leicester/Lincoln/Grimsby routes have been suspended.
Network Rail said it expects the line to reopen by 5pm. Replacement bus services are in place.
#EMRUpdate Trains on our Barton on Humber/Cleethorpes route have had to be suspended and Leicester/Lincoln/Grimsby route have had to be suspended between Cleethorpes and Grimsby because of a person sadly hit by a train https://t.co/hKp3XYAAWr pic.twitter.com/WEV78pzYsz
— EMR (@EastMidRailway) July 5, 2021
If you’ve been affected by this story, call the Samaritans’ helpline number, 116 123.