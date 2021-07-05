Northern Lincolnshire
July 5, 2021 1.45 pm

Person hit by train near Cleethorpes

Trains suspended until line cleared
Several rail routes are affected.

A person has been hit by a train between Cleethorpes and Grimsby on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 1pm, and emergency services are now in attendance.

Trains on the Barton/Cleethorpes service and Leicester/Lincoln/Grimsby routes have been suspended.

Network Rail said it expects the line to reopen by 5pm. Replacement bus services are in place.

If you’ve been affected by this story, call the Samaritans’ helpline number, 116 123.

