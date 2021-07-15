Police continue witness appeal over Sleaford sexual assault

After reports of a late night sexual assault in Sleaford, police are continuing their investigations and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 2am on Monday, July 12, a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted at Mareham Pastures nature reserve in the town, while walking alone in the area.

Police patrolled the area and cordoned off nearby streets throughout Monday, and forensic teams could be found at the scene.

The incident was met with shock and disappointment in Sleaford, which prompted the organising of a protest march through the town on Saturday, July 24.

No arrests have been made as yet, and police are eager to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident, or was in the area of Mareham Pastures between midnight and 3am on Monday, July 12.

Detective Chief Superintendent Diane Coulson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are completing a thorough investigation. Any piece of information may prove vital to our case, let us decide if it’s significant. We’d rather you called and told us than dismiss something you might know or have seen.

“Thankfully we receive few reports similar to this one, I know people in the local area may be concerned. The local Neighbourhood Policing Team and other officers will be in the area, please have a chat with them if you have any concerns.”

If you can assist, contact police by either calling 101 and quoting incident 66 of July 12, or by emailing [email protected] and using the same incident reference in the subject box.

As well as this, you can report information to police via a dedicated public portal. To do so, follow this link.

If you have been a victim of crime, there is support available. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. You can either call 01522 947510 Monday to Friday 8am-4pm, or visit the Victim Lincs website.