Sleaford women to march the streets after late night sexual assault in park
They will start at the scene of the recent incident
A late-night peaceful protest march has been organised through the Sleaford nature reserve where a girl was sexually assaulted this week.
Reclaim the Night – Sleaford will take place at Mareham Pastures, starting at 10pm on Saturday, July 24.
Protestors will walk through the town to Sleaford Market Place to stand against gender based violence, after a local girl in her 20s was sexually assaulted at Mareham Pastures at 2am on Monday, July 12.
Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with this case, but investigations are still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and quote incident 66 of July 12.
Officers said it is a “rare” incident in Sleaford, but the people behind the Reclaim the Night protest said female safety is something that has been in jeopardy for a while now.
March organiser Jade Hope told The Lincolnite: “Recently in Sleaford there has been a rise in violence, often against women.
“This walk is hoping to raise awareness and to take a stand against gender based violence and sexual harassment in our community.
“For me, I feel like I have lost a personal freedom, as I no longer feel safe to walk alone in my own town at night, and that is simply not okay.”
Anyone who does go to the protest has been asked to make sure their phone is charged or to bring a torch, as lights will be shone throughout the march.