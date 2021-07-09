Police tape off Lincoln street after assault
Man taken to hospital after afternoon assault
Police are in attendance of a reported assault in Lincoln which has resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
Officers were called to Cosford Close at 12.28pm on Friday afternoon after a man was injured.
The victim has been taken to hospital for his treatment and the severity of his injuries are as yet unknown.
Police believe that an assault has taken place, but have yet to track anyone down or make arrests.
Officers are at the scene and have cordoned off an area of the street.
If you have any information then call 101 and quote incident 214 of July 9.