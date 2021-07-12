Police close off park after sexual assault in Sleaford
The victim is a woman in her 20s
Police are investigating reports of a woman in her 20s being sexually assaulted at a nature reserve in Sleaford.
A woman in her 20s was walking in Mareham Pastures in Sleaford when the incident happened, at around 2am on Monday, July 12, police said.
Police have been patrolling the area, cordoning off nearby streets and asking local residents for information, and forensic teams set up at the scene of the incident.
No arrests have been made as yet, and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage from around the area.
Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin said: “This is understandably a concerning report. Specially trained officers are supporting the victim and we are working hard on several lines of enquiry.
“I would urge anyone who may have any information, however insignificant they may think it to be, to contact us. Their information may prove crucial to our investigation.
“We appreciate that a report of this nature, whilst rare, is unsettling for the local community. There will be an increase in police presence in the vicinity, and I would ask anyone walking in the area to please be vigilant.”
If you can assist, contact police on 101 and quote incident 66 of July 12.