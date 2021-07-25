Lincoln murder probe after man dies from head injury
A man has been arrested, no other suspects
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 46-year-old man was fatally injured in Lincoln.
Emergency services were called to a flat on Carr Street in Lincoln, off Carholme Road, at 12.18am on Sunday, July 25.
There they found the victim with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment but could not be saved.
Another man, aged 22, from Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.
A police cordon is in place at the property this morning and officers remain on scene while enquiries continue.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said:
“I know this is a concerning incident and people living in this area of Lincoln, or indeed anyone further afield, may well feel worried about what has happened.
“We are working through the exact details of the circumstances to establish what’s happened and have a number of officers dedicated to the investigation.
“We are working closely with the family of the man who has lost his life and doing our best to support them.
“I can confirm that we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and this morning we continue to question a man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
“I would like to appeal for information from the public. Were you in the St Mary’s Road area of Lincoln around 10pm last night and saw a disturbance between a man or a woman?
“Or did you see anything that looked suspicious in that area/the Carr Street area, or have any dashcam footage? If so, please get in touch with us because that information could prove vital.”
If you have any information that could be useful, contact police via one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 12 of 25th July;
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 12 of 25th July” in the Subject line;
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.