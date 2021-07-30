Vietnamese street food restaurant Pho opening in Lincoln next month
Not long to wait now!
Vietnamese street food restaurant Pho will open in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter in mid to late August.
The signage is up at the restaurant, which is located next to The Botanist, and work is ongoing ahead of next month’s big opening. There will be 50% off food on some soft launch dates, due to be announced before the official opening day.
The chain eatery, which is run by founders Stephen and Jules Wall, will bring its fresh and healthy Vietnamese dishes to the Cornhill Quarter. Pho specialises in the national dish of Vietnam of the same name as the restaurant, which is a rice noodle soup.
Pho will also serve food including wok-fried noodles, decadent curries, spicy salads, fresh juices, and a selection of Vietnamese beers, cocktails and hand-picked wines. The menu at Pho is even accredited by Coeliac UK (about 98% is gluten-free) and over a third is suitable for vegans.
It’s Pho’s first new restaurant since the pandemic began will create around 20 new jobs in Lincoln.
People are being encouraged to sign up to the Pho newsletter as subscribers will be the first to hear about the launch dates and be in with a chance to book 50% off tables.
📍LINCOLN! It’s been a while but we are so excited to share that we are opening in #Lincoln soon. Sign up to our newsletter – subscribers will be very first to know our opening dates and to get a link to book our soft launch (50% off food) tables: https://t.co/p8D0nUNCNY pic.twitter.com/XUfMFnewgq
— Pho (@PhoRestaurant) July 27, 2021
Founder Stephen Wall told The Lincolnite: “After the challenges of the past 18 months, it’s even more exciting than usual opening up a new restaurant.
“We’re looking forward to bringing the Pho experience to this great city and welcoming the people of Lincoln through our doors in a few weeks’ time.”