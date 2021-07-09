Woman suffers head injury after being thrown from moving car in Grimsby
Police want witnesses to come forward
Police are appealing for witnesses of a late night incident in Grimsby which saw a woman allegedly thrown out of a moving car.
Officers were called to Scartho Road in Grimsby at 3.55am on Tuesday, June 29, after reports of a woman being thrown from a car travelling along the road.
The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries to her head, but thankfully these are not thought to be serious.
Humberside Police are now asking any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation.
If you can help, call 101 and quote incident 16/66206/21.