YouTube star Beard Meats Food smashes unbeaten Scothern pub eating challenge

A pub near Lincoln was the subject of the latest Beard Meats Food eating challenge on YouTube, and he made light work of the previously unbeaten trial.

The 35-year-old popular competitive eater turned YouTuber paid a visit to Scothern’s Bottle & Glass pub to take on its undefeated food challenge.

Labelled the Beasty Bottle Bacon Burger Challenge, you get 15 minutes to eat a whopping burger with five half pound beef patties, topped with cheese and bacon.

As well as this, you have the small feat of eating 3.5 lbs of chips and onion rings.

If you finish the meal inside 15 minutes then it will cost nothing and you will earn a spot on the wall of fame, but if you fail it will cost £20.

Needless to say, it was no match for Beard Meets Food, who makes quite the habit of defeating unbeaten food challenges, this time toppling the Beasty Bottle Bacon Burger with one minute to spare.

Despite finishing in time, he did admit that it was “harder than I thought it was gonna be” at the end, saying the number of chips threw him off.

Much like many of his other videos, Beard Meats Food did have time to cheekily ask for a dessert menu at the end.

It’s not the first time that Beard Meats Food, real name Adam Moran, has visited Lincolnshire for a challenge, having previously toppled Harty’s Cafe’s “heart attack” breakfast challenge.

Moran, who used to be a banker, has his stomach and tastebuds insured for £1 million due to how important his eating brand is to his life and income.

You can check out his YouTube channel here, or follow him on Instagram and Twitter.