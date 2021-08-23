A16 lorry park in Crowland set to be refused over noise concerns

Plans for a massive lorry park and service station off the A16 between Spalding and Peterborough are up for refusal next Wednesday.

South Holland District Council will be asked to reject Recharge Roadside Services’ plans for the facility on land to the south of James Road, Crowland.

The plans include 61 HGV parking spaces and 31 car parking spaces, an eight pump petrol filling station with six HGV pumps and two electric charging points, a sandwich shop, drive-thru coffee shop, restaurant/cafe, toilets and showers.

Council officers will say the noise from the applicants’ plans would impact on residents’ lives and gardens with an assessment concluding that government guided noise levels could only be met with windows closed in living rooms and bedrooms.

“The issues are so fundamental to the proposal that it has not been possible to negotiate a satisfactory solution and due to the harm, which has been clearly identified… approval has not been possible,” said the report.

The proposals attracted plenty of opposition, with 100 objections and three petitions against the original proposals being received by the council. Subsequently amended plans saw further objections with 42 against the second round and 32 in the most recent consultation exercise.

Concerns included the noise, smells and pollution from the site drifting to the nearby village, as well increased traffic and the potential to spark further development.

Local MP Sir John Hayes had also objected to the plans. Objectors felt the plans could be better located further away from built up areas.

If approved, the applicants said the plans would create between 15-20 jobs for the county and bring a wealth of other benefits.

In documents submitted to the council, they said: “The proposed development has demonstrated that it meets the sustainable needs of the area providing economic, community and environmental benefits.”