Boston woman denies murder of her Spalding ex

A trial date has been set for next year

A 20-year-old woman on Monday denied the murder of her former partner at a property in Boston.

Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on July 14 and charged with the murder of Christopher Higgs, 21.

Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, July 14, after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Portland Street, Boston.

Stevenson today appeared in the dock at Lincoln Crown Court wearing a black and white shirt, a white blouse and black trousers.

She pleaded not guilty to the murder of Christopher Higgs on July 14 this year.

Her trial is due to begin at Lincoln Crown Court on January 4 next year. It is expected to last seven days.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case and told Stevenson: “Your trial will take place on January 4 next year.”

Stevenson was remanded back into custody until her trial.