False alarm over World War 2 “military weapon” in Cleethorpes
It was just a metal pin attached to a piece of wood
A suspected ordnance found on Cleethorpes Beach turned out to be a metal pin attached to a four foot length of wood.
Cleethorpes Coastguard was paged by the Humber coastguard centre at 12pm on Tuesday, August 24 over a suspected ordnance found near to the two wooden wrecks opposite Buck Beck Bench.
A small metal object had been found sticking out of the sand, which looked similar to previous ordnance found not far from the same location.
Cleethorpes Coastguard said: “This fortunately turned out to be a call with good intent as the object was found to be a metal pin attached to a four foot length of wood, possibly from one of the wooden wrecks.
“If you see anything that is or looks like ordnance on the beach DO NOT touch it. Dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. The item could be from the Second World War and will be very unstable.
“If you see anyone in or on the water or stuck in the mud, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. Please do not attempt to carry out a rescue as you could very quickly become another casualty. Please await our arrival as you may have further information that we may not be aware of.”