Family tribute to “vibrant” cyclist who died in Market Rasen crash
Tom “was kind, gentle, clever, artistic and creative”
A 28-year-old cyclist who died in a crash with a car in Market Rasen last month has been described as the family’s “Mr Fixit” who will leave an “enormous hole” in their lives after his tragic passing.
Thomas Benjamin William Berry, 28, was fatally injured in a crash with a Honda Civic while riding his bike on Catskin Lane in Walesby, Market Rasen on July 9.
He later sadly died in hospital of his injuries, and his family have said the “wonderful” Tom will be deeply missed by so many.
In a tribute to Tom, his family described his courage and loving attitude, as he offered support to his partner Lily through illness, and to his father after he had a stroke in 2018.
The family said: “Tom was a vibrant person who was a wonderful son, brother, partner and friend.
“He was kind, gentle, clever, artistic and creative, and made art and props in mesh and wood.
“He was a witty and joyous part of our family, always ready to support and help anyone who needed him.
“Since Tom’s father had a stroke in 2018, Tom was an unfailing support. He was also a support to his partner Lily who has been ill.
“He was our Mr Fixit – whether it was cobbling together parts for a piece of household equipment, fixing the printer, or cutting down trees, he was always willing and ready to help.
“Tom had many friends around the country that he had been prevented from visiting due to the lockdown and the need to shield his vulnerable partner and brother.
“He has left an enormous hole in our lives, and is missed very much by his partner Lily, brother Alistair, sister Kate and her partner Harry, mother Fee, father John, and his best friend Chad, as well as their wider family and all his friends.
“Tom was wearing a helmet at the time of his accident and although it could not save him, the family would like to encourage all cyclists on the road to wear one.”