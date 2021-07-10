Cyclist seriously injured in Market Rasen village crash

A cyclist in his 20s was seriously injured in a crash with a car in the village of Walesby, near Market Rasen.

It happened at around 6pm on Friday, July 9, on Catskin lane in the village.

The crash involved a black Honda Civic travelling northbound on Catskin Lane, which collided with the cyclist who was coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Civic was uninjured. The cyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Rasen Road was closed while police and the ambulance service were in attendance. It was reopened shortly after midnight.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who were in the area between 5.45pm to 6.15pm to get in touch.

Contact Lincolnshire Police:

By calling 101 quoting incident 427 of July 9, 2021

By emailing [email protected] – include incident 427 of July 9, 2021 in the subject line.

– include incident 427 of July 9, 2021 in the subject line. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.