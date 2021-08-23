JoJo Maman Bébé set to open their first Lincoln store
It opens in September
JoJo Maman Bébé, a popular boutique clothing store for children, will open a new shop at the recently developed Cornhill Quarter in Lincoln next month.
There had been much speculation of a JoJo Maman Bébé coming to Lincoln, after online job advertisements showed a “new store opening” in the LN5 area.
And now we have it confirmed: the JoJo Maman Bébé Lincoln store will open next to Trent Galleries and Seasalt on Sincil Street on Saturday, September 25.
The maternity, baby and early years clothing specialist, founded in 1993 with 90 stores across the UK, offers items for young children as well as expecting mothers.
To celebrate the opening, the first weekend will have various promotions within the store. Further details of this will be released in due course.
Laura Tenison MBE, Founder & MD of JoJo Maman Bébé, said: “We have long wanted to open a JoJo store in Lincoln.
“Our loyal local online customers will be able to seek advice from our amazing team, use our bra and shoe measuring services, make use of the community nursing room, play table and baby change facilities and enjoy touching and feeling our beautiful designs.”
Ursula Lidbetter, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Chief Executive, commented: “We’re delighted that JoJo Maman Bébé are joining The Cornhill Quarter in a few weeks’ time. We have been talking to the JoJo team for a while about the unit in between Seasalt and Trent Galleries, as we felt it would be the perfect location for them.
“Some of our existing traders have also asked if we could get JoJo Maman Bébé to come to Lincoln, so we’re sure they’ll be warmly welcomed by everyone when they open.”