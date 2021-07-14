JoJo Maman Bébé recruiting for ‘new Lincoln store’

The high-end kids’ clothes chain is recruiting for staff in the city

Boutique kids’ clothing chain JoJo Maman Bébé looks set to open a store in Lincoln.

It has not yet been confirmed where in the city the store will be, but the company has put out job adverts for a store manager, assistant manager and customer advisers.

Advertisements online state “new store opening” in the LN5 area.

JoJo Maman Bébé did not comment when contacted by The Lincolnite.

The popular chain sells baby and children’s clothes and products as well as maternity wear.

The brand was founded in 1993 and has 90 stores across the UK.

At the moment the closest store to Lincoln is 31 miles away, in Nottingham.

There are still five vacant units in the Cornhill Quarter so it is possible JoJo Maman Bébé will be looking to fill one of these spaces?

We will update you as soon as we know more.